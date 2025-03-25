Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Heat)
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is listed as questionable for Tuesday night's matchup with the Miami Heat.
Curry, who missed Golden State's last game and two of the team's last three contests, is dealing with a left pelvic contusion. The Warriors have survived without Curry in the lineup, going 7-4 in 11 games.
Oddsmakers have set Golden State as a five-point favorite on the road, which is likley a sign that they're leaning towards Curry being active in this matchup. Regardless, Golden State should be able to handle the Heat, who have dropped 10 of their last 11 games.
If Curry sits on Tuesday, Brandin Podziemski could be in line for a big role in this game. He's one of my favorite prop targets -- regardless of Curry's status -- on Tuesday night.
This story will be updated with Curry's official status on Tuesday night.
Best Warriors Prop Bet With Steph Curry Questionable on Tuesday
- Brandin Podziemski OVER 11.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Brandin Podziemski is a solid target in the prop market:
Curry has missed two of the last three games for Golden State, and Brandin Podziemski has taken on a bigger role in those matchups, scoring 17, 15 and 19 points while playing over 29 minutes in every game.
Podziemski has scored 15 or more points in each of his last five games that he’s completed (he scored 0 in a game in which he was injured in the opening minute), and he’s averaging 14.0 points per game in 12 games since re-entering the starting lineup on Feb. 13.
Podz is a steal at this number if Steph sits, and even if the Warriors superstar plays, I like the usage that Podziemski has received as of late, taking 12.3 shots and 5.8 3-point attempts per night over his last 12 games.
