Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Rockets)
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry’s status is up in the air for Thursday’s game against the Houston Rockets.
After playing over 37 minutes in Wednesday’s loss against the Dallas Mavericks, Curry could end up sitting out the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was noncommittal after Wednesday’s loss when it came to veterans like Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green playing in the team’s final game ahead of the All-Star break.
Curry has 25 or more points in each of his last five games, so it certainly would be a boost to Golden State if he plays. With the Warriors sitting at just 27-27 on the season – good for the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference – they may want to push their veterans to play in this game since there isn’t much margin for error if the franchise wants to make the playoffs.
So far this season, Curry has missed nine games, and the Warriors are actually an impressive 6-3 in those matchups.
Here’s a breakdown of how I’d bet on Curry in the prop market – if he suits up on Thursday.
This story will be updated with Curry’s official status for Thursday’s game against Houston.
Best Steph Curry Prop Bet for Warriors vs. Rockets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Steph Curry OVER 24.5 Points (-120)
I may have teased this play earlier, but Curry has 25 or more points in five straight and is taking a whopping 16.6 shots per game from beyond the arc over that stretch.
For a player that is as good of a shooter as Curry is, this usage is really hard to pass up. So far in the 2024-25 season, the two-time league MVP is averaging just 23.4 points per game while shooting 39.0 percent from deep.
While the scoring numbers are down for Curry compared to his usual production, he has thrived with another creator like Butler in the lineup.
If the Warriors decide to go all out and play their stars on Thursday night, Curry is a solid bet to reach 25 points for the sixth straight contest.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.