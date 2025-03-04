Is Stephon Castle Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nets vs. Spurs)
San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Stephon Castle is listed as questionable for Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets due to a sprained left thumb.
While Castle's status for this game is up in the air, the Spurs are still favored at home, a sign that the Rookie of the Year favorite will be able to give it a go on Tuesday night.
Castle has been on fire as of late, scoring over 20 points in each of his last three games, including a 32-point game in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.
Not matter if Castle suits up or not, I'm fading another guard on the Spurs roster in this matchup.
This story will be updated with Stephon Castle's official status for Tuesday's matchup.
Best San Antonio Spurs Prop Bet for Tuesday vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Chris Paul UNDER 8.5 Points (-125)
Since the De’Aaron Fox trade, Chris Paul has taken a step back scoring the ball, averaging 7.2 points on 6.3 shots across 12 games.
Over this 12-game stretch, Paul has eight or fewer points in nine of them.
Since CP3 isn’t a threat to hunt shots, he’s hard to trust to go OVER this number. Paul is averaging just 8.9 points per game overall, so the addition of Fox has lowered an already low ceiling as it is.
