Is Stephon Castle Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Pistons)
San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Stephon Castle is listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Detroit Pistons due to a right knee hyperextension.
Castle played in the Spurs' last game against the Toronto Raptors, but he played less than 20 minutes and finished with 15 points, five rebounds and one assist.
The Spurs have won three games in a row, but they're major underdogs in this matchup in the latest betting odds. Castle, who has taken on a much bigger role with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox done for the season, has established himself as one of the leading candidates for Rookie of the Year.
If he can't go, the Spurs will look elsewhere for offense on Tuesday night. Even if Castle does play, bettors may want to be careful about how they wager on him in this matchup.
Best Stephon Castle Prop Bet for Spurs vs. Pistons
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
With Castle listed as questionable on Tuesday, he’s a fade candidate in the prop market against a stout Detroit defense.
Castle has failed to clear 20.5 points in seven of his last 11 games, averaging 18.5 points per game over that stretch. While the rookie guard has had an expanded role with Fox and Wemby out for the season, this number is a little high for my liking since he is still a below average shooter (42.8 percent from the field, 28.7 percent from 3). Castle had 12 points off the bench in his last game against these Pistons.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.