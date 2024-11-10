Is Tank Dell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lions vs. Texans)
Houston Texans second-year receiver Tank Dell is listed as questionable for Week 10 against the Detroit Lions with a back injury, but he is expected to play, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
This is a major boost for a Houston offense that has already lost Stefon Diggs (torn ACL) for the season and could be without Nico Collins (questionable, hamstring), although the Texans did activate him from injured reserve on Saturday, a sign he may return for Sunday Night Football.
Dell has played over 70 percent of Houston’s snaps in four straight weeks, and he could be a great target in the prop market in what should be a fantastic primetime matchup.
Best Tank Dell Prop Bets for Week 10 vs. Lions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -145/Under +110)
- Receiving Yards: 60.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +155
Since Diggs went down for the season in Week 8, Dell has been forced into the No. 1 receiver role without Collins.
Now, Collins may return for this game, which could limit Dell’s ceiling, but the Texans receiver saw a major target share in Week 9. Dell was targeted nine times, catching six passes for 126 yards while playing 73 percent of Houston’s snaps.
Detroit has been vulnerable against the pass when it comes to yardage – it’s allowed the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL – but it has only given up six passing scores in the 2024 season.
I don’t mind betting on Dell to clear 60.5 receiving yards, especially if Collins is limited in any way – or sits out entirely – on Sunday night.
Dell has just two games with more than 60 receiving yards, but this game could end up in a positive game script for the Houston passing game if Detroit gets out to a big lead.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.