Is Tee Higgins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Bills)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins missed the team's Thanksgiving matchup with the Baltimore Ravens due to a concussion, but he's cleared concussion protocol for Sunday's matchup with the Buffalo Bills and is expected to play.
Higgins returned to practice early in the week on a limited basis, giving him a chance to return for a Cincy team that is now out of the playoff race just yet. With Joe Burrow back, the Bengals' offense could be extremely dangerous with Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase on the field.
This season, Higgins has 40 catches for 575 yards and seven scores, and he's appeared in 11 of Cincy's 12 games. The injury bug has been a major issue for the star receiver in the past, especially recently.
Over the last two completed seasons, injuries limited Higgins to just 24 of a potential 34 games.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Bengals in the prop market in this crucial AFC matchup as they aim to stay alive in the AFC North division.
Best Bengals Prop Bet vs. Bills
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Chase Brown Anytime TD (-135)
Even though the Cincinnati passing offense has been much more effective than its ground game in the 2025 season, this is a dream matchup for Brown in Week 14.
The Bills have allowed the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL (18) this season while also giving up the second-most yards per carry (5.2).
Brown has has just two rushing scores all season, but he is averaging 4.4 yards per carry and has at least 11 carries in each of his last six games.
I wouldn't be shocked if the Bengals lean a little more on the run in this matchup, especially since it'll help keep Josh Allen off the field. Brown is worth a bet to score against a defense allowing 1.5 rushing touchdowns per game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
