Is Tee Higgins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Chiefs)
The Bengals got off to a shaky start in 2024 as the team’s pass catching group wasn’t full and ready for Week 1.
While Ja’Marr Chase’s contract issues linger over the wide receiver room, Tee Higgins’ wasn’t able to play against the Patriots in the Bengals opening weekend loss due to a hamstring injury. This injury appears to be more serious than some had anticipated as Higgins is doubtful again in Week 2 against the Chiefs.
Higgins, the No. 2 option in the Cincinnati passing game, will lead to more targets for Chase, who missed nearly all of a training camp due to a contract dispute, and Andrei Iosivas, who had a limited role in Week 1.
The Bengals are a six-point road underdog at Kansas City with a total of 48, but let’s focus on the impacted players in the player prop market if Higgins isn’t able to go again.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Ja’Marr Chase Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 2
- Receiving Yards: 71.5 (Over -113/Under -113)
- Receptions: 6.5 (Over -113/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +150
Chase was involved in the game despite being on the injury report last week in the Bengals loss to the Patriots, catching all six of passes thrown his way for 62 yards. The top receiver on the Bengals depth chart is sure to see plenty of targets yet again as the team continues to get used to life without Higgins on the field.
Chase’s receiving yards prop is around the same as it was last week, but his anytime touchdown number has drifted from +120 to +150 as the Bengals offense looked worse than expected in the team’s 16-10 loss to the Patriots and a matchup against a formidable Chiefs defense on deck.
In three regular season games against the Chiefs, Chase has gone over his receiving yards prop in two of the three and has at least seven targets in each.
Andrei Iosivas Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 2
- Receiving Yards: 38.5 (Over -113/Under -113)
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -138/Under +106)
- Anytime TD: +250
Iosivas saw six targets in the opener, catching three of them for 26 yards in what is expected to be a breakout campaign for the Princeton product.
The target share is promising for Iosivas, who is viewed as the No. 2 option in the Bengals passing game with Higgins on the sidelines, now can he get the numbers to justify it?
