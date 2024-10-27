Is Tee Higgins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Bengals)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was a late addition to the injury report this week with a quad ailment, and he is a true game-time decision on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, there is “pessimism” surrounding Higgins and his chances to play in this matchup. Higgins has already missed two games earlier this season with a hamstring issue.
If Higgins sits, it should set up a massive workload for No. 1 receiver Ja’Marr Chase on Sunday.
Higgins has been injury-prone in his career, and being added to the injury report so late in the week doesn’t bode well for his status. Bettors and fantasy owners should consider looking for other options, as Higgins may be limited even if he does end up playing in Week 8.
Here’s how I’d bet on Chase in the prop market against Philly.
Ja’Marr Chase Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Eagles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 6.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Receiving Yards: 84.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: -115
In the first two weeks of the season without Higgins, Chase had just 10 total catches for 97 yards. He was targeted 11 times over that stretch, and obviously, it’s easier to double Chase if Higgins isn’t playing.
Since Higgins returned, Chase is averaging 5.8 receptions for 104.6 yards per game, scoring six touchdowns in the process.
I think the play for Chase here is the under on his receptions prop since Higgins missing this game would lead to more attention on him defensively. Even if Higgins does play, Chase has just one game – a 10-catch showing against Baltimore – where he’s cleared 6.5 receptions this season.
Even though the Bengals will try to get him the ball regardless, this prop may be a little high in Week 8.
