Is Trae Young Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pistons vs. Hawks)

Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons due to right Achilles tendinitis.
Young has been on the injury report with this issue for a good chunk of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the star guard has appeared in 52 of the Hawks' 56 games. So, it appears that he's in line to suit up once again on Sunday.
The Hawks are 1-2 against the Pistons this season, but these teams have played two matchups that were decided by two or fewer points. So, should bettors expect another close game on Sunday if Young can suit up?
I believe so, and Young could be a great player to take in the prop market against Detroit.
Best Trae Young Prop Bet for Sunday's Pistons vs. Hawks Matchup
- Trae Young OVER 27.5 Points (-105)
Young has been red hot as a scorer as of late, and with the Hawks trading away De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic at the deadline, he's going to need to keep it up if they want to make the playoffs.
Since Feb. 1, Young is averaging 31.8 points on 23.1 shots per game over eight matchups, shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from 3. He's cleared 27.5 points in six of those games, including a 34-point showing against these Pistons.
I expect him to have yet another big scoring game on Sunday.
