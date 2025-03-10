Is Trae Young Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Hawks)
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers due to a left quad contusion.
Young has missed just four games this season, and he's coming off back-to-back massive games in wins over the Indiana Pacers. On Monday, the Hawks are favored by 10.5 points, a good sign that Young will be able to suit up.
The Hawks have jumped into the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference with the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic both struggling, and they should be able to hold off Philly tonight if Young plays.
This season, the All-Star guard is averaging 23.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 11.5 assists per game, but he's shooting just 40.4 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from 3.
This story will be updated with Young's official status of Monday's game.
Best Trae Young Prop Bet for Monday vs. 76ers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Trae Young OVER 11.5 Assists (-120)
This is a solid matchup for Young tonight – if he’s able to suit up – as the 76ers rank 24th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season.
Young is averaging 11.5 assists per game overall, and he’s picked up 12 or more dimes in six of his last eight games. On top of that, Young has been averaging 11.9 assists per game over his last 16 games (since Feb. 1).
He should be able to get his teammates some easy buckets against this tanking Philly team tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
