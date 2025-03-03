Is Trae Young Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hawks vs. Grizzlies)
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is listed as probable for Monday night's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies due to right Achilles tendinitis.
Young has been listed on the injury report for most of the season with this ailment, yet he's only missed four games all season long. So, Hawks fans should expect him to suit up on Monday barring a last-minute downgrade to his status.
Even with Young expected to play, the Hawks are set as nine-point underdogs against Memphis on Monday night. Atlanta, the No. 9 seed in the East, may have a tough time with a Grizzlies team that has one of the best home records in the NBA this season.
Here's how bettors should consider wagering on Young in this matchup.
Best Trae Young Prop Bet for Hawks vs. Grizzlies
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Trae Young OVER 10.5 Assists (-140)
Young missed the first meeting between these teams this season, but he’s averaging 11.4 assists per game, yet is set below his season average in this matchup.
This game has a sky-high total and two fast-paced teams, which should set up well for Young in this market. Plus, Memphis is just 21st in the NBA in opponent assists per game. Young has at least 11 dimes in seven of his 12 matchups since Feb. 1, averaging 11.6 assists per game over that stretch.
He’s a value play on Monday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.