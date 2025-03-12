Is Trae Young Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hornets vs. Hawks)
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is listed as questionable for Wednesday night's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets due to a left quad contusion.
Young missed Atlanta's win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday due to the injury, but it appears that he may return tonight, as oddsmakers have set the Hawks as 8.5-point favorites in this matchup.. Oddsmakers have also released prop lines for Young, and I have my favorite that I'll break down later in this story.
Atlanta currently holds the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, and it seems like a lock to end up in the play-in tournament field this season. Young has been the driving force for Atlanta's success, averaging 23.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 assists per game this season.
If Young is unable to go, the Hawks will likely lean on their defense and guard Dyson Daniels to run the show on Wednesday.
This story will be updated with Young's official status for Wednesday's contest.
Best Trae Young Prop Bet for Hawks vs. Hornets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Trae Young UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+124)
I’m fading Young on Wednesday night after he missed the Hawks’ last game against the 76ers.
This season, Trae is shooting just 32.5 percent from beyond the arc, and he has a tough matchup against a Charlotte team that ranks third in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage.
Young has made less than three shots from beyond the arc in six of his last seven games, shooting 18.6 percent from 3 on 6.1 attempts per game. I can’t trust him against one of the better 3-point defenses in the NBA.
