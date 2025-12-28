Is TreVeyon Henderson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Jets)
New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson exited the team's Week 16 win over the Baltimore Ravens early due to a concussion, but it appears he's on track to play in Week 17.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Henderson cleared concussion protocol and is expected to suit up against the New York Jets, a massive boost for the New England offense.
A second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Henderson has really come on strong in the second half of the season. He's averaging 5.2 yards per carry overall, and the rookie has 148 total carries for 776 yards and seven scores.
He's also made a big impact in the passing game, catching 35 of his 42 targets for 221 yards and one touchdown.
Henderson torched the Jets earlier this season, scoring three touchdowns while totaling 93 combined rushing and receiving yards. I expect the young running back to have a pretty big role in this matchup, as prior to Week 16 he had played 68.8 percent of the Pats' snaps in his previous six contests.
Here's a look at how to bet on Henderson in the prop market in this AFC East battle.
Best TreVeyon Henderson Prop Bet vs. Jets
TreVeyon Henderson Anytime TD (-105)
Henderson hung three scores on the Jets earlier this season, and the young running back has been a big-play threat all season long. He's only scored in three of his last six games, but each of those games that he did score -- he found the end zone multiple times.
That sets up well for Henderson with the Patriots favored by nearly two touchdowns against a tanking Jets team. The rookie should get a steady dose of touches now that he's cleared to play, and the Jets have allowed 15 rushing scores to running backs (second-most in the NFL) and eight receiving scores to the position (the most in the NFL).
I'm buying Henderson to have a big game in this Week 17 clash.
