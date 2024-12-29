Is Tua Tagovailoa Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Browns)
NFL fans were shocked to find out on Saturday that Tua Tagovailoa is likely to miss the Miami Dolphins' Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns, despite them still being very much alive in the race for the playoffs.
On Sunday morning, Tagovailoa was downgraded to DOUBTFUL and is now unlikely to play against the Browns in the late-afternoon slate. Instead, Tyler Huntley will take the field to try to keep the Dolphins alive for the playoffs.
Dolphins vs. Browns Odds After Tua Tagovailoa's Injury
Before Injury News
- Dolphins -6.5 (-110)
- Browns +6.5 (-110)
After Injury News
- Dolphins -3 (-118)
- Browns +3 (-102)
Tagovailoa's injury status caused the line for the game to shift 3.5 points, down from Dolphins -6.5 to Dolphins -3.
Best Tyler Huntley Prop Bets for Week 17 vs. Browns
Tyler Huntley UNDER 16.5 Completions (-110)
With Huntley getting the start at quarterback, I expect the Dolphins to stick to their run game against the Browns. When he does throw the ball, I expect little success. He has completed just 59.1% of passes in his three starts this season and now he faces a Browns defense that has allowed the second-lowest completion percentage in the NFL, keeping opposing quarterbacks to completing just 61.37% of passes.
I'm going to fade Huntley on Sunday and I wouldn't be surprised if him starting spells the end of the Dolphins' playoff hopes.
