SI

Is Tua Tagovailoa Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Browns)

The latest injury update for Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, ahead of the Dolphins game against the Browns on Sunday.

Iain MacMillan

The odds have shifted in Dolphins vs. Browns after it was announced he's unlikely to play on Sunday.
The odds have shifted in Dolphins vs. Browns after it was announced he's unlikely to play on Sunday. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

NFL fans were shocked to find out on Saturday that Tua Tagovailoa is likely to miss the Miami Dolphins' Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns, despite them still being very much alive in the race for the playoffs.

On Sunday morning, Tagovailoa was downgraded to DOUBTFUL and is now unlikely to play against the Browns in the late-afternoon slate. Instead, Tyler Huntley will take the field to try to keep the Dolphins alive for the playoffs.

Dolphins vs. Browns Odds After Tua Tagovailoa's Injury

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Before Injury News

  • Dolphins -6.5 (-110)
  • Browns +6.5 (-110)

After Injury News

  • Dolphins -3 (-118)
  • Browns +3 (-102)

Tagovailoa's injury status caused the line for the game to shift 3.5 points, down from Dolphins -6.5 to Dolphins -3.

Best Tyler Huntley Prop Bets for Week 17 vs. Browns

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyler Huntley UNDER 16.5 Completions (-110)

With Huntley getting the start at quarterback, I expect the Dolphins to stick to their run game against the Browns. When he does throw the ball, I expect little success. He has completed just 59.1% of passes in his three starts this season and now he faces a Browns defense that has allowed the second-lowest completion percentage in the NFL, keeping opposing quarterbacks to completing just 61.37% of passes.

I'm going to fade Huntley on Sunday and I wouldn't be surprised if him starting spells the end of the Dolphins' playoff hopes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting