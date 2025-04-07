Is Tyler Herro Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Heat)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is listed as questionable on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a right thigh contusion.
Herro missed the Heat's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, but he's only missed four of the 78 games the team has played in the 2024-25 season.
Miami is currently the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference after the Chicago Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. However, Herro and company are within striking distance of the No. 8 seed, sitting just two games back with four to play.
On Monday, Miami is favored by a whopping 14.5 points at DraftKings against a Philadelphia 76ers team that is one of the worst in the league. Philly has dropped 11 games in a row as it tanks for a better draft pick, and the 76ers are 28th in the league in net rating (-14.7) over their last 10 games.
Having Herro in the lineup would certainly be helpful for the Heat, as he's the team's leading scorer this season, averaging 23.9 points per game. Oddsmakers seem fairly confident Miami will win this matchup no matter what on April 7.
This story will be updated with Tyler Herro's official status on Monday night.
