Is Tyler Herro Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Heat vs. Raptors)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is listed as probable on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors due to right shoulder soreness.
Herro has dealt with several injuries in his NBA career, but he's been relatively healthy in the 2024-25 season, appearing in 51 of Miami's 53 games. He recently missed a game in February due to an illness that ended up impacting multiple Heat players.
Since Herro is listed as probable, he is likely going to suit up against the 17-38 Raptors on Friday night. The Heat, the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, are three games under .500 and need every win they can get if they want to sneak into a top-six spot.
Here's how I'd bet on Herro on Friday night in the prop market.
Best Tyler Herro Prop Bet for Heat vs. Raptors
- Tyler Herro OVER 22.5 Points (-110)
This is a great matchup for Herro, as the All-Star guard has scored 23, 23 and 31 points in his three meetings with the Raptors in the 2024-25 campaign.
Before the All-Star break, Herro had a smooth 40 points in Miami’s loss to Dallas, and he’s clearly the No. 1 scoring option with Jimmy Butler now in Golden State.
Herro enters this game averaging 23.9 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc. Since Toronto is just 26th in the NBA in defensive rating this season, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Herro turn in yet another big scoring game on Friday.
