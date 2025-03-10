Is Tyler Herro Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hornets vs. Heat)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is listed as probable for Monday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets due to a head cold.
Herro has played in Miami's last two games (he did miss a game earlier this month), and he's only missed three games all season long. A first-time All-Star this season, Herro has been the driving force for Miami's offense, averaging 23.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.
Miami has dropped three games in a row, so it would love to have Herro in the lineup in a winnable game against Charlotte. The Heat are currently 9.5-point favorites, a sign that Herro should be good to go tonight.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for Herro in this matchup with the Hornets.
Best Tyler Herro Prop Bet for Heat vs. Hornets
- Tyler Herro OVER 6.5 Assists (-120)
I’m buying Herro as a passer on Monday, as the Heat guard is averaging 5.8 assists per game this season, but he’s seen that number skyrocket since Feb. 1. Over a 15-game stretch since then, Herro is averaging 6.9 assists per game.
In addition to that, the All-Star guard is averaging 11.3 potential assists per game over that stretch, nearly one more than his season average.
He’s worth a shot in this market against a weak Charlotte defense tonight.
