Is Tyler Herro Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Heat)

The latest injury update for Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Peter Dewey

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Heat All-Star guard Tyler Herro is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a head cold.

Herro missed Miami's last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he's been pretty healthy all season long, playing in 58 of the team's matchups.

Overall, Herro has been the driving force of the Miami offense, averaging 23.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from 3.

I'd lean towards Herro playing in this matchup, even though Miami is set as a home underdog. The Heat have also listed Andrew Wiggins and Jaime Jaquez Jr. as questionable while ruling out rookie center Kel'el Ware.

If Herro does play, I do like a player prop for him in this matchup.

This story will be updated with Herro's official status on Friday night.

Best Tyler Herro Prop Bet for Heat vs. Timberwolves

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

  • Tyler Herro UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)

Herro is struggling shooting the 3-ball as of late, hitting just 26.6 percent of his attempts from 3 since Feb. 1. 

After missing his last game, Herro is a player that I’m looking to fade on Friday, as the Timberwolves allow the third-fewest 3-pointers per game to opponents this season.

Herro has cleared 3.5 made 3s in just three of 13 games since Feb. 1, despite taking 9.5 shots from beyond the arc per game over that stretch. I expect him to fall short again tonight.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

