Is Tyler Herro Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Heat)
Miami Heat All-Star guard Tyler Herro is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a head cold.
Herro missed Miami's last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he's been pretty healthy all season long, playing in 58 of the team's matchups.
Overall, Herro has been the driving force of the Miami offense, averaging 23.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from 3.
I'd lean towards Herro playing in this matchup, even though Miami is set as a home underdog. The Heat have also listed Andrew Wiggins and Jaime Jaquez Jr. as questionable while ruling out rookie center Kel'el Ware.
If Herro does play, I do like a player prop for him in this matchup.
This story will be updated with Herro's official status on Friday night.
Best Tyler Herro Prop Bet for Heat vs. Timberwolves
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tyler Herro UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
Herro is struggling shooting the 3-ball as of late, hitting just 26.6 percent of his attempts from 3 since Feb. 1.
After missing his last game, Herro is a player that I’m looking to fade on Friday, as the Timberwolves allow the third-fewest 3-pointers per game to opponents this season.
Herro has cleared 3.5 made 3s in just three of 13 games since Feb. 1, despite taking 9.5 shots from beyond the arc per game over that stretch. I expect him to fall short again tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.