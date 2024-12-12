Is Tyler Higbee Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. 49ers)
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is listed as out for Week 15 against the San Francisco 49ers as he recovers from an ACL injury last season.
The veteran tight end will not make his season debut despite the fact that he was listed as a full participant in the Rams’ practice, seemingly a sign that he is heading towards a return.
Last season, the veteran tight end was a solid option for Los Angeles, catching 47 passes for 495 yards and a pair of scores in 15 games.
With Higbee out for this game the Rams’ prop betting picture is a little clearer – even on a short week – and I am looking to one Rams receiver for my favorite prop in this one.
Best Puka Nacua Prop Bet for Week 15 vs. 49ers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 7.5 (Over +120/Under -155)
- Receiving Yards: 89.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +120
In seven games since returning from a knee injury, Nacua has 98 or more receiving yards in five of them, and he went under this total in one game because he was ejected.
Nacua has been a target hog for the Rams, amassing 71 looks over this seven-game stretch.
While I don’t mind taking Nacua to score, the safer prop for him is his receiving yards since he’s easily gone past this total in four games (tallying over 100 yards in each matchup).
