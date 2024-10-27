Is Tyreek Hill Playing Today (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was limited in practice this week due to a foot ailment, but he is expected to play in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
This is a huge game for Hill and the Dolphins (2-4), as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return to action from his concussion that landed him on injured reserve. Tagovailoa has not played since Week 2, and Hill’s numbers have suffered because of it.
He’s failed to clear 70 receiving yards in any game since Week 1, and he was held to just one catch in Week 7. With Tyler Huntley, Skylar Thompson, and Tim Boyle backing up Tua, the Dolphins have been one of the worst offenses in the league.
That all could change this week.
Here’s how I’d bet on Tyreek in Week 8.
Tyreek Hill Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Cardinals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -155/Under +120)
- Receiving Yards: 82.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +110
Earlier this week, Hill expressed his excitement to play with Tagovailoa again, claiming that fantasy owners should start him this week.
So, if Hill is high on his chances to have a big game, how should we bet on him in the prop market?
I’m eying the touchdown prop for the Dolphins star, as it’s rare to get him at plus money with Tagovailoa under center.
Hill hasn’t scored a touchdown for the Dolphins since Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he had a season-low one catch for eight yards in Week 7.
This is prime bounce-back territory against an Arizona defense that has allowed 10 passing scores already in 2024.
One of the most dynamic receivers in the NFL, Hill led the league in touchdown receptions (13) and receiving yards (1,799) last season when Tagovailoa played all 17 games.
He should be the biggest beneficiary of the former first-round pick returning under center, and he’s a steal at plus money to rip off a touchdown against Arizona.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
