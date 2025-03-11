Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Pacers)
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has missed the team's last three games with a hip injury, and the Pacers are 0-3 over that stretch heading into Tuesday's game with the Milwaukee Bucks.
With Haliburton's status up in the air, oddsmakers have set the Bucks as road favorites in this matchup, a sign that they expected the All-Star guard to sit out once again.
Indiana is just one game back of the Bucks for the No. 4 seed in the East, but it is 0-2 against Milwaukee this season, Plus, the Detroit Pistons are just percentage points behind the Pacers in the standings, as both teams are 18.5 games back of the No. 1 seed in the East.
Indiana has been awful without Haliburton this season, losing all four of the games that he missed, including an 18-point loss to Chicago on Monday. If he doesn't suit up tonight, the Pacers will definitely remain underdogs in the betting market.
The Pacers have yet to release an injury report for Tuesday's game since they played on Monday night, so it'll be interesting to see what designation Haliburton receives for this matchup.
This story will be updated with Haliburton's official status on Tuesday night.
Best Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bet for Pacers vs. Bucks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 31.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
There are two reasons why I’m fading Haliburton – if he’s able to suit up – on Tuesday night.
First off, the Pacers star has struggled against the Bucks this season, putting up just 26 and 28 points, rebounds and assists in his two games against the, shooting 3-for-13 from the field in their most recent matchup.
Now, Hali has looked a lot better over the last month, but can we trust him coming off this hip injury? There’s a chance the Pacers limit his minutes, and there’s also a chance he misses this game altogether.
Haliburton has cleared 31.5 PRA in six of his last seven games, but he only has cleared it those six times in 14 games since Feb. 1.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.