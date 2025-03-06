SI

Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Hawks)

The latest injury update for Tyrese Haliburton in the Indiana Pacers-Atlanta Hawks matchup on Thursday night.

Peter Dewey

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has only missed one game this season, but he's listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks due to a left hip flexor strain.

Haliburton played over 36 minutes in his last matchup, but it appears that he's going to need to show that he can go through pre-game warm-ups to play on Thursday.

Oddsmakers have the Pacers set as road favorites in this contest, which is a sign that they expect Haliburton to suit up for now. Here's a breakdown of how to wager on the Pacers' guard in the prop market against Atlanta.

This story will be updated with Haliburton's status for Thursday's contest

Best Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bet for Pacers vs. Hawks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tyrese Haliburton OVER 10.5 Assists (+100)

Over his last six games, Haliburton has been on fire, picking up at least 10 dimes in all of them, clearing 10.5 dimes in five of those six games.

Now, he has a great matchup with an Atlanta team that is one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. The Hawks rank 26th in opponent assists per game, and they're in the bottom 10 in the league in opponent points per game.

If Hali is able to go, he's worth a look at even money in this market.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on  BetStamp here.

Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.

Published
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Home/Betting