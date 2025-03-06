Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Hawks)
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has only missed one game this season, but he's listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks due to a left hip flexor strain.
Haliburton played over 36 minutes in his last matchup, but it appears that he's going to need to show that he can go through pre-game warm-ups to play on Thursday.
Oddsmakers have the Pacers set as road favorites in this contest, which is a sign that they expect Haliburton to suit up for now. Here's a breakdown of how to wager on the Pacers' guard in the prop market against Atlanta.
This story will be updated with Haliburton's status for Thursday's contest
Best Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bet for Pacers vs. Hawks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 10.5 Assists (+100)
Over his last six games, Haliburton has been on fire, picking up at least 10 dimes in all of them, clearing 10.5 dimes in five of those six games.
Now, he has a great matchup with an Atlanta team that is one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. The Hawks rank 26th in opponent assists per game, and they're in the bottom 10 in the league in opponent points per game.
If Hali is able to go, he's worth a look at even money in this market.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.