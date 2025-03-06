Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Hawks)

Hali last six games:



12 AST | 1 TOV

15 AST | 1 TOV

11 AST | 1 TOV

10 AST | 1 TOV

12 AST | 1 TOV

15 AST | 2 TOV



While also averaging 24.2 PPG, 2.8 SPG and 61/59/100% shooting. pic.twitter.com/AzAvfhVZ8M