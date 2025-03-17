Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Timberwolves)
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable for Monday night's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves due to lower back soreness.
Haliburton isn't the only key player on the injury report for the Pacers, as Pascal Siakam has been ruled out for personal reasons and Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith are both questionable for this game.
Haliburton missed three games earlier this month with a hip issue, but he has returned for Indiana's last three games, averaging 17.3 points and 11.7 assists per game in those contests. Overall, Hali has appeared in 62 games, averaging 18.5 points and 9.0 assists per game.
The Pacers are underdogs in this game, but the odds could move in their favor if Haliburton, Turner and Nesmith are all able to go.
Here's how I'd bet on Haliburton in the prop market if he's able to give it a go on Monday night.
This story will be updated with Haliburton's official status on Monday against the Timberwolves.
Best Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bet for Monday vs. Timberwolves
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-125)
The Timberwolves are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, but Haliburton’s passing is reaching 2023-24 season levels as of late. He’s picked up 10 or more dimes in nine straight games, pushing his season average to 9.0 per night.
With Pascal Siakam out, the entire Indiana offense will likely run through Haliburton – if he’s able to go. I love getting him at this number on Monday night.
