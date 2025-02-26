Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raptors vs. Pacers)
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors due to left groin soreness.
Even with Haliburton on the injury report, the Pacers are massive favorites against the Raptors, who are one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.
This season, Haliburton is averaging 18.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc. He's only missed one game for Indiana all season, which bodes well for his chances of being on the right side of this questionable tag tonight.
Here's a breakdown of how to bet on the former All-Star if he suits up against Toronto.
This story will be updated with Haliburton's official status for Tuesday night's game.
Best Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bet for Raptors vs. Pacers
- Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 9.5 Assists (-120)
With Haliburton is questionable for this game, I’m not buying him with his assist prop juiced up all the way to 9.5 on Wednesday night.
Haliburton is averaging 8.7 assists per game this season, and he’s failed to clear 9.5 dimes in both of his matchups with this Toronto team, picking up six and four assists in those matchups. The Raptors rank 10th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season.
Hali is usually one of the best passers in the league, but he’s only cleared 9.5 assists in two games since Jan. 12. Those games just happen to be his last two matchups. I’m not buying him doing that for a third straight game on Wednesday.
