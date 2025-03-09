Is Tyrese Maxey Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jazz vs. 76ers)
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has missed the team's last two games, and he's expected to sit out again on Sunday against the Utah Jazz.
The 76ers have listed Maxey as "out" on their latest injury report with two injuries: a finger sprain and a lower back sprain.
Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid (out for the season) will all miss Sunday's game, but the oddsmakers at DraftKings still have Philly favored by 5.5 points at home in this matchup. Unfortunately, the Sixers are a dreadful 1-13 against the spread when favored at home this season.
Maxey is averaging 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game this season, but he saw his efficiency drop compared to last season. The star guard was asked to carry a major load early in the season with Embiid and George both banged up.
Philly may hold Maxey out more and more down the stretch of the regular season, as it is likely aiming to keep its top-six protected pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
With Maxey sitting tonight, here's who I'd wager on for Philly in the prop market.
Best 76ers Prop Bet on Sunday vs. Jazz
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Quentin Grimes OVER 19.5 Points (-115)
If you’re going to bet on a Sixers player in this one, Quentin Grimes may be the way to go.
The former first-round pick has turned in some big scoring games (44 and 30 points) over his last four contests, and he’s taken at least 11 shots in each of those games. While Grimes was just 2-for-11 from the field in his last matchup, he is likely going to be one of the focal points of this Philly offense against one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.