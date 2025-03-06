Is Tyrese Maxey Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Celtics)
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is slated to miss his second straight game due to a lower back sprain on Thursday against the Boston Celtics.
Maxey also sat out Philly's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday after going down with the injury on Monday night against Portland.
This season, Maxey has been asked to carry a massive scoring load for the 76ers with Joel Embiid missing most of the campaign and Paul George struggling to meet the production that he should be producing on a max contract.
The one-time All-Star is averaging 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from 3. Maxey's efficiency has fallen off since last season, but he's still an extremely important player for the 76ers.
With Maxey out, Quentin Grimes should be called upon once again to step up for Philly. Grimes has 44, 14, and 30 points in his three games this month and has been a huge addition since the 76ers acquired him at the trade deadline.
Still, Maxey's injury has really hurt the 76ers' chances of winning this game. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Philly is set as a 14.5-point underdog on Thursday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
