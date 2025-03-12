Is Tyrese Maxey Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Raptors)
There are a ton of players listed on the injury report for Wednesday's Philadelphia 76ers-Toronto Raptors clash, including guard Tyrese Maxey.
Maxey, who has been dealing with back and finger injuries, has been ruled out for this matchup along with Joel Embiid, Paul George, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry and others. On the Toronto side, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick will all sit out on Wednesday.
Even with both sides banged up, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Raptors as 3.5-point favorites at home in this matchup. This is a good sign for Toronto, which is 21-13-1 against the spread as a home favorite this season. Meanwhile, Philly is just 6-13-1 against the spread as a road underdog.
The Sixers have been tanking recently in an attempt to keep their top-six protected pick, which means Maxey may find himself out of the lineup more and more down the stretch of the 2024-25 season.
An All-Star last season, Maxey is averaging 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game in the 2024-25 campaign while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from beyond the arc.
With Maxey out, the Sixers will lean on Kelly Oubre Jr., Quentin Grimes and Guerschon Yabusele to lead the way on offense in this matchup.
