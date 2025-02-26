Is Walker Kessler Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Kings vs. Jazz)
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has missed two of the team's last four games, and he's listed as questionable on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings.
Kessler is dealing with an illness ahead of this matchup, and it's worth noting that he missed Monday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Jazz have already ruled out Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and John Collins on Wednesday night, leading to them being set as massive underdogs against the Kings. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Kings set as double-digit favorites despite being the road team in this contest.
Kessler has been an impressive player for the Jazz this season, averaging 11.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 72.0 percent from the field. The former first-round pick would be a major boost to a Utah frontcourt that is really thin in this matchup and has to deal with Domantas Sabonis on Wednesday.
This story will be updated with Kessler's official status for Kings vs. Jazz.
