Is Will Dissly Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Will Dissly suffered a shoulder injury in Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs that reportedly is expected to sideline him for a couple of weeks.
The Chargers have ruled Dissly out for Week 15 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, putting them down a weapon for a massive matchup when it comes to the playoffs.
After last week’s loss, Los Angeles must win as many games as possible to close the season if it wants to finish ahead of the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos in the wild card standings.
This season, Dissly has 43 catches for 418 yards and one score. While he isn’t the biggest player to have to replace, his absence could open some options in the prop market.
Here’s a breakdown of how to wager on the Chargers’ passing game on Sunday.
Best Los Angeles Chargers Prop Bet for Week 15 vs. Buccaneers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Quentin Johnston Anytime TD (+150)
With Dissly expected to miss this game and Ladd McConkey – who missed Week 14 – banged up, former first-round pick Quentin Johnston could be in line for an increased role in Week 15.
This season has been a weird one for Johnston, as he’s only caught 29 passes in 11 games (on 53 targets), but he’s also found the end zone seven times overall – in six different games.
Last week, Johnston had a big role, catching five of his seven targets for 48 yards and a score. He should have a solid chance to score again on Sunday against a Tampa Bay defense that has already allowed 21 passing scores in 2024.
More NFL Week 15 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.