Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Pelicans)

After missing Sunday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is off the injury report for Tuesday night's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Williamson missed the second night of a back-to-back, something that he's done since returning from a hamstring injury that he suffered early in the 2024-25 season. The Pelicans want to be careful with the former No. 1 overall pick, as he's also been on a bit of a minutes limit since returning.
On Tuesday, the Pelicans are set as home underdogs against the Clippers. New Orleans is 11-10-1 against the spread as a home underdog in the 2024-25 campaign.
This season, Zion is averaging 24.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 56.3 percent from the field. He's been solid when on the court, but injuries have limited him to just 26 games in the 2024-25 season.
Best Zion Williamson Prop Bet for Pelicans vs. Clippers
- Zion Williamson UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (-115)
Even though Williamson is averaging 7.2 rebounds per game this season, he’s only playing 27.6 minutes per game since returning from a hamstring injury.
On top of that, Zion has cleared 6.5 boards in just five of his last 13 games, averaging 6.2 boards per game over that stretch. The Clippers are one of the best rebounding teams in the league – fifth in opponent rebounds per game – so don’t be shocked if Zion falls short of this prop tonight.
