Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Kings vs. Pelicans)
UPDATE: Zion Williamson has been ruled OUT for Thursday's game against the Kings.
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is coming off a 33-point game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, but his status is up in the air for Thursday’s rematch.
Williamson has not been playing in the second night of back-to-backs this season, and he was already listed as questionable before suiting up in last night’s loss.
The Pelicans have yet to submit an injury report for Thursday’s game, but it’s hard to see Williamson suiting up for this final matchup before the All-Star break.
If he does, there is a way to bet on him in the prop market that bettors may want to consider tonight.
This story will be updated with Williamson’s official status for Thursday’s contest.
Best Zion Williamson for Kings vs. Pelicans
- Zion Williamson OVER 23.5 Points (-115)
While Williamson’s status is truly up in the air for this game since he has not been playing in both ends of back-to-backs, he could be a value play in the prop market if he does somehow suit up.
Williamson has dominated the Kings in their last two meetings, scoring 40 points on Feb. 8 before turning in a 33-point showing on Wednesday night.
Overall, Zion has cleared 23.5 points in 10 of his 18 games this season, averaging 24.4 points per game.
This prop is completely dependent on if he suits up, but if the star forward continues to receive his current usage (17.3 shots per game over his last 10), it’s really hard to fade him in this prop since he’s shooting 54.7 percent from the field.
