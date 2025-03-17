Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pistons vs. Pelicans)
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is listed as questionable for Monday night's matchup with the Detroit Pistons due to personal reasons.
That designation certainly puts Zion's availability into question on Monday night, and oddsmakers have taken notice, setting the Pelicans as 7.5-point underdogs. However, at DraftKings Sportsbook, there are still prop odds for Williamson available to bet.
The Pelicans have been struggling as of late, losing two games in a row and seven of their last 10 while ranking 28th in net rating over that stretch. In fact, New Orleans' latest loss was its 50th of the 2024-25 season.
If Williamson sits in this game, it's hard to justify betting on the Pelicans as home underdogs. Detroit has been elite as a road favorite (9-3 against the spread) this season, and it significantly outranks the Pelicans in defensive rating and net rating this season.
Despite missing a lot of time with injuries, Williamson has been elite when he's been on the floor, averaging 24.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 56.3 percent from the field.
This story will be updated with Zion's official status for Monday night's game against Detroit.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.