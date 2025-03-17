SI

Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pistons vs. Pelicans)

The latest injury update for New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson on Monday against the Detroit Pistons.

Peter Dewey

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is listed as questionable for Monday night's matchup with the Detroit Pistons due to personal reasons.

That designation certainly puts Zion's availability into question on Monday night, and oddsmakers have taken notice, setting the Pelicans as 7.5-point underdogs. However, at DraftKings Sportsbook, there are still prop odds for Williamson available to bet.

The Pelicans have been struggling as of late, losing two games in a row and seven of their last 10 while ranking 28th in net rating over that stretch. In fact, New Orleans' latest loss was its 50th of the 2024-25 season.

If Williamson sits in this game, it's hard to justify betting on the Pelicans as home underdogs. Detroit has been elite as a road favorite (9-3 against the spread) this season, and it significantly outranks the Pelicans in defensive rating and net rating this season.

Despite missing a lot of time with injuries, Williamson has been elite when he's been on the floor, averaging 24.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 56.3 percent from the field.

This story will be updated with Zion's official status for Monday night's game against Detroit.

