Is Isaac Guerendo Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Dolphins)
The San Francisco 49ers are already down Jordan Mason and Christian McCaffrey in their backfield (both are on injured reserve) and they’ve listed rookie running back Isaac Guerendo as out for Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins.
Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Guerendo was unlikely to play due to his hamstring injury.
Losing Guerendo is a major blow for a San Francisco team that is on the brink of missing the playoffs in the 2024 season. Since McCaffrey and Mason went down, Guerendo has ran for 135 yards and two scores in two games, carrying the ball 31 times over that stretch.
On the season, the rookie has 73 carries for 781 yards and four scores, averaging an impressive 5.2 yards per carry.
With Guerendo unable to go, the 49ers will likely turn to Patrick Taylor in the backfield against Miami. Taylor had seven carries for 25 yards in Week 14, playing 33 percent of the 49ers snaps. The other running back on the roster for San Francisco is Israel Abanikanda.
Here’s how to bet on the 49ers running game in Week 16.
Best San Francisco 49ers Running Back Prop vs. Dolphins
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Patrick Taylor Anytime TD (-125)
Taylor’s odds to score a touchdown are a sign that oddsmakers expect him to get the lion’s share of the carries in this backfield in Week 16.
While he only played six percent of the 49ers’ snaps in Week 15, Taylor did find the end zone the week prior, carrying the ball seven times and receiving one target in that matchup.
The San Fran running game has been strong no matter who is in the backfield this season, and Miami has given up 12 rushing scores in 14 games. I’d take Taylor to score – especially if he ends up in a featured role.
