Is Isaiah Hartenstein Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bulls vs. Thunder)
Oklahoma City Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein left Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers early due to a hip injury, and he's listed as questionable on Monday against the Chicago Bulls with the same ailment.
Since the Thunder have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and have the lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 1 seed in the NBA, they may decide to play things safe with Hartenstein on Monday night.
The big man has been great for OKC in his first season with the franchise, averaging 11.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the field. If Hartenstein can't go, the Thunder will likely lean on Chet Holmgren (also questionable for this game) and Jaylin Williams (also questionable) at the center spot.
OKC is still favored by 15 points at DraftKings Sportsbook, which could be a good sign for Hartenstein, Holmgren and Williams and their chances of playing in this matchup.
This story will be updated with Hartenstein's official status for Monday's game against Chicago.
