Is Isaiah Likely Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Ravens)
The Baltimore Ravens will be without tight end Isaiah Likely in Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals, as they ruled him out with a hamstring injury.
Likely had a massive game in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but since then he’s been more of a complimentary piece in Baltimore’s offense – which has relied heavily on the run – this season.
With the young tight end out, it should open up more chances in the passing game for veteran tight end Mark Andrews and others on Thursday night.
Andrews got off to a slow start to the season, but he’s returned to form in recent weeks as one of the better tight ends in the game.
Here’s how to target Andrews in the prop market on Thursday.
Mark Andrews Prop Bets for Week 10 vs. Bengals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -145/Under +110)
- Receiving Yards: 43.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +170
After catching just six passes over the first four weeks of the regular season, Andrews has 18 catches in his last five games, clearing 3.5 receptions on three occasions.
In addition to that, he’s had two games with over 43.5 receiving yards over that five-game stretch, although he’s fallen short of that number in three straight.
So, how should we bet on him tonight?
I think Andrews is worth a bet to find the end zone, something he’s done four times this season and in three of his last four games.
Cincy has given up 13 passing scores this season, and Andrews did have a solid game (four catches, 55 yards) in the first meeting between these teams this season.
With Likely out, most – if not all – of the red zone tight end targets should be for Andrews tonight. Remember, Likely scored twice against Cincy when these teams squared off in Week 5.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.