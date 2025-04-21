Is Isaiah Stewart Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pistons vs. Knicks)
Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart was banged up in Game 1 of the playoffs against the New York Knicks, and he had to have imaging on his leg following the matchup.
The Pistons have listed Stewart as questionable for Game 2 against the Knicks with right knee inflammation. While it appears Stewart will have a shot to play, he's clearly not 100 percent entering this matchup.
New York took Game 1 of this series, riding a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter to pick up a double-digit win. However, Detroit held an eight-point lead entering the fourth quarter and has shown all season (3-1 in the regular season against the Knicks) that it can compete with this team.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings have the Pistons set as 6.5-point underdogs in Game 2.
If Stewart can't go, the Pistons will rely even more on starting center Jalen Duren to handle the frontcourt minutes. Duren got into foul trouble early in Game 1, and he'll need to avoid that since Detroit doesn't have a ton of options at that spot after Stewart.
Paul Reed could be next in line for minutes at the center spot if Stewart sits.
