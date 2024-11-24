Is Isiah Pacheco Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Panthers)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that running back Isiah Pacheco, who is recovering from a leg injury, won’t play in Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers.
Currently on injured reserve, Pacheco appears to be closer to returning after going through limited practices this week.
With Pacheco out, the Chiefs will once again lean on veteran Kareem Hunt, who has taken over as the lead back since entering the lineup in Week 4.
This should be a solid matchup for him, making Hunt an intriguing prop betting target on Sunday.
Best Kareem Hunt Prop Bet for Week 12 vs. Panthers
- Rushing Yards: 72.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 1.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 6.5 (Over -125/Under -105)
- Anytime TD: -155
In every game he’s appeared in this season, Hunt has received at least 14 carries, and he’s found the end zone five times on the ground.
His passing game has been a lot different, as he saw 10 targets in Week 10, but has no more than three targets in any other game. So, I’d stay away from him as a receiver, even with Pacheco out.
The best bet for Hunt in this matchup may be his rushing yards over. He hasn’t found the end zone in back-to-back games, but the Panthers are allowing 4.6 yards per carry on the season – one of the worst marks in the NFL.
While Carolina has also allowed the second-most rushing touchdowns, there isn’t much value in taking him to score at -155.
Hunt has cleared 72.5 rushing yards in three games already this season, reaching at least 60 in five of his seven matchups.
