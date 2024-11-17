Is Isiah Pacheco Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Bills)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco had his practice window activated this week as he makes his way back from a broken leg, but he is not expected to play in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills.
The Chiefs have ruled Pacheco out, meaning that he’s still a week or two away from returning. However, it appears that the star running back will be back during the regular season.
Until Pacheco is able to return, the Chiefs will likely rely heavily on veteran Kareem Hunt out of the backfield. Over the last six weeks, Hunt has at least 14 carries in every game and has four games with over 20 carries.
Now, he faces a Buffalo team that ranks 29th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (4.9) this season.
Could he have a big game while Pacheco is still on the mend?
Here’s how to wager on Hunt in the prop market this week.
Best Kareem Hunt Prop Bets for Week 11 vs. Chiefs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 65.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
- Receiving Yards: 14.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: -125
This week is a must bet for Hunt in his rushing yards prop, especially if he returns to the 20-carry workload that he had in the four weeks prior to a 14-carry game against Denver in Week 10.
Buffalo has been gashed on the ground all season – hence the 4.9 yards per carry allowed – and Hunt has cleared 65.5 receiving yards in four of his six games this season.
Kansas City may want to lean on Hunt in this matchup, especially since it nearly blew its Week 10 matchup against Denver when Hunt saw limited touches for the first time in weeks.
This is too good of a matchup to pass up on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.