Is Isiah Pacheco Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Cowboys)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is set to return to action on Thanksgiving Day for the team's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Pacheco had missed Kansas City's last three games, but he was a full participant in practice in the lead up to this Week 13 clash and doesn't carry an injury designation.
The former seventh-round pick has 78 carries for 329 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and one score while catching 11 of his 17 targets for 43 yards and a score. With Pacheco out the last three games, the Chiefs turned to veteran Kareem Hunt and rookie Brashard Smith as their primary options out of the backfield.
Best Chiefs Prop Bet vs. Cowboys
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared why he's betting on Kareem Hunt to find the end zone over Pacheco, even though the Chiefs starter is set to return in this matchup:
Kareem Hunt Anytime TD (+165)
Isiah Pacheco is hoping to return from a three-game absence on Thursday afternoon, but he may not get the bulk of the carries with the way Kareem Hunt has been playing.
Hunt is coming off his best game of the year, running for 104 yards on 30 carries. He took one of those for a touchdown, giving him a score in four straight weeks.
The back now has seven touchdowns in 11 games this season, and we’re getting a nice +165 price for him to make it five in a row.
