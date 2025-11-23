Is Isiah Pacheco Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Chiefs)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has not played since Oct. 27, and he's set to miss Sunday's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts due to a knee injury.
Pacheco returned to practice ahead of Week 12, but he ended up getting downgraded as the week went along. However, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that Pacheco didn't suffer a setback, even though he'll miss this game.
The former seventh-round pick has 78 carries for 329 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and one score while catching 11 of his 17 targets for 43 yards and a score. With Pacheco out, the Chiefs will turn to veteran Kareem Hunt and rookie Brashard Smith as their primary options in the backfield against the Colts.
Kansas City is favored at home on Sunday, and it needs a win to get back over .500.
Hunt has been the primary option in the backfield with Pacheco out, playing 78.3 percent of the snaps in Week 9 and 80.0 percent in Week 11. Here's a look at how to bet on him in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Chiefs Prop Bet vs. Colts
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kareem Hunt Anytime TD (-120)
This season, Hunt has found the end zone in five of his 10 games, scoring seven total touchdowns (six rushing) for the Chiefs.
He should be in a good spot to find the end zone against a Colts team that has given up eight rushing scores this season and has regressed a bit on the defensive side of the ball despite an 8-2 start.
Hunt has been a red zone machine for the Chiefs this season, carrying the ball 21 times inside the 20-yard line, turning those carries into six rushing scores. He should be the primary option if the Chiefs go to the ground inside the 10 on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.