Is Ja Morant Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Thunder)
Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant injured his ankle in the team's play-in tournament loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, but he fought through the injury to play on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks.
Memphis won Friday's game -- earning the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference -- and Morant finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. He handled a pretty big workload as well, playing 33 minutes in the game.
On Sunday, Morant is off the injury report and expected to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs. Brandon Clarke, Jaylen Wells and GG Jackson are all out for Memphis.
Even though Morant appears to be good enough to play, the Grizzlies are set as massive underdogs in this matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook. As of Sunday morning, the Thunder are favored by 13.5 points. OKC is 27-12-2 against the spread when favored at home this season.
Memphis has lost nine straight games against the Thunder, so Morant is hoping that he can flip that script in this series. The star guard will be worth monitoring all series long, as it's hard to imagine that he's at 100 percent after receiving an injection in his ankle to play on Friday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
