Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Magic)
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has missed a lot of time this season (22 games to be exact), so bettors and fans may be on edge on to see if he'll play on the second night of a back-to-back against the Orlando Magic on Friday night.
The Grizzlies, since they played on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers, have yet to release an injury report for this game. However, they are favored by 3.5 points in this game at DraftKings Sportsbook, a sign that Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. may all be good to go for Memphis.
Since the start of the new year, Morant has missed at least one of the two games in each of Memphis' three back-to-backs. The last time he played in both ends of a back-to-back was in December (the 26th and 27th) but he played less than 25 minutes in both of those games.
On top of that, Morant sat one leg out a back-to-back in early December, although he did play both of the Grizzies back-backs in October.
The No. 3 seed in the West, Memphis has clearly be careful with the star guard to hopefully keep him healthy for the postseason. The Grizzlies are an impressive 14-8 in the 22 games that Morant has missed.
Since Morant played just over 30 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Indiana Pacers, there's a chance he could sit out this game.
For what it's worth, oddsmakers have shared prop bets for Morant on Friday night, which could be viewed as a positive sign for his chances of playing.
The SI Betting team will updated this story once Morant's official game status is released for Friday night.
