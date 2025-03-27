SI

Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Thunder)

The latest injury update for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Peter Dewey

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant. / Matthew Smith-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been ruled out for the sixth straight game on Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Morant is dealing with a left hamstring strain, and the Grizzlies have struggled in his absence losing three of their last five games. Memphis is currently the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

On Thursday, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Grizzlies as 10-point underdogs against the Thunder, who may get Jalen Williams (questionable) back in the lineup.

With Morant out, the Grizzlies will lean heavily on Desmond Bane and Scotty Pippen Jr. to handle the playmaking duties on offense. Morant, who has appeared in just 43 games this season, is averaging 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 29.1 percent from 3.

