Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Thunder)
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been ruled out for the sixth straight game on Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Morant is dealing with a left hamstring strain, and the Grizzlies have struggled in his absence losing three of their last five games. Memphis is currently the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.
On Thursday, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Grizzlies as 10-point underdogs against the Thunder, who may get Jalen Williams (questionable) back in the lineup.
With Morant out, the Grizzlies will lean heavily on Desmond Bane and Scotty Pippen Jr. to handle the playmaking duties on offense. Morant, who has appeared in just 43 games this season, is averaging 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 29.1 percent from 3.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.