Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies)
Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant is listed as questionable for Friday night's play-in tournament matchup with the Dallas Mavericks due to an ankle injury.
Morant suffered the injury in the second half of Memphis' loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, but he ended up returning to the game. Now, with a few days off, Morant appears to have a good chance to suit up in this win-or-go-home matchup for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.
After Tuesday's loss, Morant was adamant that he would suit up on Friday night.
Oddsmakers appear to believe that Morant will play as well, as the Grizzlies are set as six-point favorites in the latest odds. Memphis won three of the four meetings between these teams this season, and it finished nine games better than Dallas in the standings in the regular season.
Even though Morant is intent on playing, I think there is a different Grizzlies player that bettors should target in this matchup.
Best Grizzlies Prop Bet for Friday vs, Mavericks
- Desmond Bane OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
Earlier today, I shared why Bane is a great prop target in this play-in matchup in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane knocked down five 3-pointers in the loss to Golden State on Tuesday night, remaining as hot as ever from beyond the arc. Bane is shooting 42.1 percent from deep since the start of March, averaging nearly three 3-pointers made per game.
I’m buying him to knock down three shots from deep – something he’s done in six of his last seven games – against Dallas on Friday.
The Grizzlies may be more reliant on Bane with Morant nursing a bad ankle, and the Mavericks haven’t been great defending the 3 this season, ranking 19th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage.
