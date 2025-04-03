Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Heat)
The Memphis Grizzlies received some positive news on Thursday, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported that star guard Ja Morant won't be disciplined for his finger gun motion from Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors.
This is great news for the Grizzlies, as that means Morant -- who is off the injury report -- will be in action on Thursday against the Miami Heat. The Grizzlies have dropped four games in a row, but they are favored at DraftKings Sportsbook by 4.5 pointson Thursday night.
Memphis has dropped eight of its last 10 games to fall to the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, and Morant has missed six of those contests with an injury.
He returned to the lineup three games ago and has been an impactful player, averaging 28.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. Morant dropped 36 points on the Warriors in Tuesday's loss.
The Grizzlies have just six games remaining in the regular season, so it's huge that they avoided any kind of Morant suspension or discipline for this incident.
