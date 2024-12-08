Is Ja’Tavion Sanders Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Eagles)
Carolina Panthers rookie tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders suffered a neck injury in Week 12 and missed the team's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13.
However, he returned to practice this week and is expected to play in Week 14 barring a setback. Officially, the Panthers have listed Sanders as questionable against the Philadelphia Eagles.
A fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Sanders has 29 catches for 302 yards and one score, but prior to the neck injury he had played over 80 percent of Carolina’s snaps in back-to-back games.
With Bryce Young starting to turn things around for this Carolina offense, how should we bet on Sanders in the prop market?
Best Ja’Tavion Sanders Prop Bet for Week 14 vs. Eagles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receiving Yards: 20.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +390
Sanders could be a worthwhile play as an anytime touchdown scorer, especially since his targets have fluctuated in a big way this season.
Since Young reclaimed the starting job, Sanders has 10 catches for 151 yards and a score in four games.
While those aren’t huge numbers, the rookie has put together some strong games, including a four-catch, 87-yard game against the New Orleans Saints. Don’t sleep on him in Week 14.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
