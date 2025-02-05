Jacksonville Jaguars 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Can Trevor Lawrence Thrive with Head Coach Liam Coen?
The Jaguars have fallen off over the last two seasons following a postseason win, but will hope to pounce on a vulnerable division and a new coaching staff.
Under new head coach Liam Coen, who joins after a year as Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, the Jaguars will look to take a leap with a healthy Trevor Lawrence under center. Lawrence has won a postseason game already and the team selected a star wide receiver in the first round of last season’s NFL Draft.
With another top-five pick and a strong play caller, can the Jaguars return to the postseason and make a run?
Oddsmakers aren’t giving the Jags much of a chance in a crowded AFC, but the team is priced far shorter than its record last season would indicate, showing some upside in Duval County.
Here’s the Jaguars Super Bowl odds as the offseason begins in a few days.
Jacksonville Jaguars Super Bowl 60 Odds
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +6500
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jaguars Longshots to Contend for Super Bowl 60
The Jags landed a hot target in the coaching cycle this offseason in Coen after letting head coach Doug Pederson.
Coen will be tasked with unlocking the Lawrence-led offense with the likes of Thomas Jr. playing a key role moving forward.
While the team finished in third place last season, there have been quick rebuilds in the AFC South that has led to postseason victories as recently as two years ago with the Texans and the year before that with the Jags. Each team won a playoff game that year as well.
Can the Jags be a buy low candidate with a healthy Lawrence and a new coaching staff?
The odds are long, but also appetizing.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
More NFL Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.