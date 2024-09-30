Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6
Jacksonville State scored its first win of the season against Southern Mississippi and now joins conference play against newcomer Kennesaw State.
The Owls are struggling in its first season in FBS competition, winless thus far and off a double digit loss to UT-Martin, an FCS opponent. Can the Owls sputtering offense get on track? What’s the best angle to bet on this one?
Here’s our betting breakdown for Friday’s matchup.
Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jacksonville State: -14.5 (-110)
- Kennesaw State: +14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jacksonville State: -600
- Kennesaw State : +450
Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Fifth Third Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Jacksonville State Record: 1-3
- Kennesaw State Record: 0-4
Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State Key Players to Watch
Jacksonville State
Tyler Huff: Huff has gotten better and better as the season has gone on, topped off with a blowout win against Southern Mississippi at home led by Huff’s excellence. The transfer quarterback completed 14-of-16 passes for 236 yards with 11 carries and 77 yards, totaling three touchdowns.
Kennesaw State
Davis Bryson: The Owls offense has been dismal in its first season in FBS play, yet to score more than 16 points in a game this season. The team lost 24-13 at home against FCS foe UT-Martin last week.
Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State Prediction and Pick
Kennesaw State’s offense is the worst in the country, last in yards per play and just shut down by UT-Martin at home off of a BYE week.
While Jacksonville State’s defense is quite poor, I’m not sure that I can trust the Owls to move the ball efficiently.
However, the team has done a strong job thus far against quality Group of Five teams, limiting explosive offenses like Louisiana and San Jose State to 34 points and 31 points, respectively.
While Jacksonville State is off a dominant effort against Southern Miss, I do believe we see a change on the road against a Kennesaw State defense that has a sturdy defensive line, top 50 in line yards this season.
I’ll bank on a sluggish start from Jacksonville State on the road while Kennesaw State can’t keep up offensively.
PICK: UNDER 48.5
