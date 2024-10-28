Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
Liberty is off one of the most shocking upsets of the season, losing outright to Kennesaw State as a near-four touchdown underdog.
Can the Flames, the reigning Conference USA champions, bounce back at home against a surging Jacksonville State team that has scored 40 or more in four straight games. Who has the edge in this potential title game preview?
Here’s our betting preview.
Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jacksonville State: +1.5 (-115)
- Liberty -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Jacksonville State: -108
- Liberty: -111
Total: 63.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jacksonville State vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, October 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Williams Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Jacksonville State Record: 4-3
- Liberty Record: 5-1
Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Key Players to Watch
Jacksonville State
Tyler Huff: Huff has been on a tear for the Gamecocks, compiling more than 300 yards in two of the past four games, all wins, and leading the team to more than 40 points in each. Rich Rodriguez’s fast-pace offense has clicked with Huff under center, who has been a dual-threat maestro in Conference USA play.
Liberty
Kaidon Salter: Salter has been up-and-down this season, totaling only 12 touchdowns with two interceptions, failing to complete more than 60% of his passes in four of six games this season. Despite an easy schedule, Liberty has been shaky all season, culminating with a loss at Kennesaw State last season to end all hope for the Flames to make the College Football Playoff.
Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
This game is a potential Conference USA title game preview between two teams with potent offenses.
While Liberty has looked shaky, the team still grades out as an elite offense, 23rd in EPA/play behind a sturdy offensive line that can offset an aggressive Jacksonville State defensive line that has helped generate 17 turnovers this season.
However, the Gamecocks have benefitted from an easy schedule as well, and the Liberty defense is arguably the toughest defense the group has seen since facing Louisville in Week 2. The Flames defense has been strong all season, 16th in EPA/Play and strong against the run, fifth in line yards and 17th in yards per carry allowed.
The Gamecocks offense is centered around the ground game, fifth in yards per carry. If the Flames can put Jacksonville State in obvious passing situations, this will be a different looking offense.
Meanwhile, Salter and the Flames offense is a bit more dynamic. The team can run with Quinton Cooley (more than six yards per carry) and have Salter as a dual-threat weapon at quarterback. Jacksonville State is 120th in success rate, so I believe Liberty can stay on schedule and keep the Gamecocks offense on the sidelines with its prodding pace. The Flames are below the national average in seconds per play.
I lean with the small home favorite, who is downgraded way too much after losing at Kennesaw State last week.
PICK: Liberty ML (-111)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.