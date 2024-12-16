Jacksonville State vs. Ohio Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Cure Bowl
Two conference champions meet in the Cure Bowl to try and cap awesome seasons on an absolute high.
Jacksonville State blitzed Conference USA en route to a league title in its second season and it may lead to head coach Rich Rodriguez taking another job in the near future (as of this writing). Meanwhile, the team will face a team that already lost its head coach due to immense success in 2024 with Tim Albin heading to Charlotte after guiding Ohio to its first MAC title since the 1960’s.
With two teams being raided by higher classes, how should we handicap this bowl game?
We got you covered below.
Jacksonville State vs. Ohio Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jacksonville State: +2.5 (-114)
- Ohio: -2.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Jacksonville State: +115
- Ohio: -138
Total: 54.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jacksonville State vs. Ohio How to Watch
- Date: Friday, December 20th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Jacksonville State Record: 10-3
- Ohio Record: 9-4
Jacksonville State vs. Ohio Key Players to Watch
Jacksonville State
Tyler Huff: Huff jumpstarted the Gamecocks offense this season as a dual-threat option at quarterback. The transfer passed for nearly 2,200 yards and ran for another 1,300-plus while totaling 27 touchdowns on the year for the team’s frenetic-paced offense.
Ohio
Parker Navarro: Navarro stepped in for long-time quarterback Kurtis Rourke and the offense didn’t miss a beat, running all over the MAC competition to the league title. The Bobcats implemented a run-heavy scheme, but Navarro showed a lively arm in the Championship Game against Miami (Ohio), passing for 237 yards while completing 74% of his passes and totaling four touchdowns.
Jacksonville State vs. Ohio Prediction and Pick
Both teams enjoyed similar success this season and the reward for each team appears to be that both coaches are moving up the college football ranks.
With questions on each side, I find myself siding with the Bobcats, who have an elite rush defense that can slow down the two-headed attack of Huff and running back Tre Stewart, who rushed for more than six yards per carry.
Ohio posted a top 15 mark in terms of EPA/Rush and yards per carry allowed against MAC competition and a decent strength of schedule in non-conference play. Meanwhile, Jacksonville State’s defense was the team’s Achilles heel for most of the season, rating around the national average in terms of EPA/Play.
The Bobcats play at a prodding pace and have a sturdy run game as well with Navarro and Anthony Tyus, averaging more than five yards per carry, a top-20 mark in the country.
With question marks on both sides, I feel compelled to grab the team with a better matchup on paper.
PICK: Ohio ML (-138)
